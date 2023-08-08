A Review of Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.51 million Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.01. With the company’s per share price at $2.24 changed hands at $0.43 or 23.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.38M. SMFL’s last price was a discount, traded about -4423.21% off its 52-week high of $101.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 26.79% up since then. When we look at Smart for Life Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 500.14K.

Analysts gave the Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMFL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Smart for Life Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$7.47.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Instantly SMFL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4000 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 23.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.63%, with the 5-day performance at 10.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) is 4.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13450.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMFL’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Smart for Life Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -92.52% over the past 6 months, a 62.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -35.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Smart for Life Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Smart for Life Inc. earnings to decrease by -290.80%.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders