ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.78 million ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at $0.01 or 6.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.30M. ZVSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -14605.88% off its 52-week high of $25.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 11.76% up since then. When we look at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1750 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 6.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is -29.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -198.60%.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.44% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares while 27.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.38%. There are 27.97% institutions holding the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.51% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million ZVSA shares worth $29552.0.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.44% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 4076.0 shares estimated at $8968.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.