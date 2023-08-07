Will Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 2.23 million Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.28 changed hands at -$0.1 or -26.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.69M. TMPO’s current price is a discount, trading about -5310.71% off its 52-week high of $15.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 17.86% up since then. When we look at Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Analysts gave the Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TMPO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) trade information

Instantly TMPO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5700 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -26.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.46%, with the 5-day performance at 1.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) is -25.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TMPO’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1685.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1685.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $6.5 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -211.00%.

TMPO Dividends

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.68% of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. shares while 42.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.07%. There are 42.58% institutions holding the Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stock share, with Point72 Private Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 17.40% of the shares, roughly 5.35 million TMPO shares worth $1.4 million.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.62% or 0.81 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Firsthand Funds-Technology Opportunities Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $52399.0 under it, the former controlled 0.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 15037.0 shares worth around $3939.0.