Will 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX: EFSH) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.17 million 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.20M. EFSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -2280.95% off its 52-week high of $5.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at 1847 Holdings LLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) trade information

Instantly EFSH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2300 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.98%, with the 5-day performance at 5.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) is -2.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.00%. The 2023 estimates are for 1847 Holdings LLC earnings to decrease by -67.00%.

EFSH Dividends

1847 Holdings LLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 245.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.53. It is important to note, however, that the 245.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.34% of 1847 Holdings LLC shares while 0.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.23%. There are 0.18% institutions holding the 1847 Holdings LLC stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 5921.0 EFSH shares worth $1267.0.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 5616.0 shares worth $1201.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.