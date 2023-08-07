Why To Invest In BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $5.19 changed hands at $0.46 or 9.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.42M. BIOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -11345.09% off its 52-week high of $594.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.65, which suggests the last value was 10.4% up since then. When we look at BIOLASE Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 155.87K.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Instantly BIOL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.75 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 9.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.02%, with the 5-day performance at -23.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is -36.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31090.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $270.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIOL’s forecast low is $10.00 with $1000.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19167.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.68% for it to hit the projected low.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.70%. The 2023 estimates are for BIOLASE Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BIOL Dividends

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 5441.0 shares worth $38467.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.