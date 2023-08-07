Why Should You Invest In Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)?

In the latest trading session, 44.59 million Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.83 changing hands around $0.3 or 55.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $152.14M. NKTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -524.1% off its 52-week high of $5.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 38.55% up since then. When we look at Nektar Therapeutics’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.

Analysts gave the Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NKTR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Nektar Therapeutics’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Instantly NKTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 54.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8200 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 55.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.27%, with the 5-day performance at 54.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is 50.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NKTR’s forecast low is $0.60 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -622.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nektar Therapeutics share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.14% over the past 6 months, a 24.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nektar Therapeutics will rise 67.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.79 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $21.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.59 million and $23.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Nektar Therapeutics earnings to increase by 31.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.30% per year.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of Nektar Therapeutics shares while 97.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.43%. There are 97.38% institutions holding the Nektar Therapeutics stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 19.81% of the shares, roughly 37.48 million NKTR shares worth $26.35 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.79% or 35.56 million shares worth $24.99 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 35.77 million shares estimated at $97.29 million under it, the former controlled 18.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 7.49% of the shares, roughly 14.18 million shares worth around $19.57 million.