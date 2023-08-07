Why Investors Should Stick to Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Stock in 2023

In the last trading session, 2.18 million Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.10. With the company’s per share price at $1.71 changed hands at -$0.08 or -4.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $121.00M. GRRR’s last price was a discount, traded about -670.76% off its 52-week high of $13.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 3.51% up since then. When we look at Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 million.

Analysts gave the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GRRR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Instantly GRRR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2200 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -4.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.91%, with the 5-day performance at -18.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) is -18.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRRR’s forecast low is $4.80 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -484.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -180.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.22% over the past 6 months, a 77.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -943.60%.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.72% of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares while 15.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.50%. There are 15.75% institutions holding the Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 56158.0 GRRR shares worth $96030.0.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 30991.0 shares worth $52994.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 41258.0 shares estimated at $70551.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 14900.0 shares worth around $25479.0.