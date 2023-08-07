When Will Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 6.4 million Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s per share price at $1.66 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $951.10M. TELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.58% off its 52-week high of $4.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 43.37% up since then. When we look at Tellurian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.79 million.

Analysts gave the Tellurian Inc. (TELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TELL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tellurian Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.19%, with the 5-day performance at 1.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is 27.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TELL’s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -201.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tellurian Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.41% over the past 6 months, a -222.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -30.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.44 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Tellurian Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $58.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $61.35 million and $84.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Tellurian Inc. earnings to increase by 66.40%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.