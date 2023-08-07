What Is The Performance Outlook For China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 2.55 million China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.82. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $2.09 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.50M. CLEUâ€™s last price was a premium, traded about 1.44% off its 52-week high of $2.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 76.08% up since then. When we look at China Liberal Education Holdings Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.19 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 2.45% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 109.00%, with the 5-day performance at 29.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 59.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 97590.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.20%. The 2023 estimates are for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 40.90%.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.25% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares while 5.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.84%. There are 5.62% institutions holding the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million CLEU shares worth $0.1 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 48266.0 shares worth $29215.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 48266.0 shares estimated at $42232.0 under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares.