Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 19.62 million Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.24 changing hands around $10.56 or 628.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $99.14M. VTGN’s last price was a premium, traded about 15.85% off its 52-week high of $10.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 86.76% up since then. When we look at Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 218.88K.

Analysts gave the Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VTGN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 572.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.7100 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 628.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 296.12%, with the 5-day performance at 572.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 572.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -63.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VTGN’s forecast low is $7.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 38.73% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $180k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $180k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $310k and $310k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -41.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.40%.

VTGN Dividends

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.79% of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. shares while 11.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.53%. There are 11.44% institutions holding the Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.51% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million VTGN shares worth $1.65 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.69% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023.