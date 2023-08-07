Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -640.74% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.30M. UFAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -400.0% off its 52-week high of $1.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 48.15% up since then. When we look at Unique Fabricating Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.12 million.

Analysts gave the Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UFAB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) trade information

Instantly UFAB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3514 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.04%, with the 5-day performance at -21.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) is 26.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UFAB’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -640.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -640.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Unique Fabricating Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.07 million and $35.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Unique Fabricating Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.00% per year.

UFAB Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.13% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares while 18.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.61%. There are 18.51% institutions holding the Unique Fabricating Inc. stock share, with Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 100000.0 UFAB shares worth $20570.0.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 92500.0 shares worth $16927.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 92500.0 shares estimated at $51013.0 under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 27077.0 shares worth around $7040.0.