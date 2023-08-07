Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.90M. UK’s last price was a discount, traded about -1900.0% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 8.57% up since then. When we look at Ucommune International Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 420.92K.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Instantly UK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4166 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) is -31.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.00% of Ucommune International Ltd shares while 52.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.31%. There are 52.37% institutions holding the Ucommune International Ltd stock share, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 49.36% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million UK shares worth $2.25 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.55% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 2354.0 shares estimated at $2401.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.