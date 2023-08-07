Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 6.5 million Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $0.74 changed hands at $0.06 or 8.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.90M. TOPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1467.57% off its 52-week high of $11.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 24.32% up since then. When we look at Top Ships Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.64K.

Analysts gave the Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TOPS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Top Ships Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8298 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 8.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.73%, with the 5-day performance at 7.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is 21.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TOPS’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -305.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -305.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.80% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.96%. The 2023 estimates are for Top Ships Inc. earnings to increase by 87.60%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.92% of Top Ships Inc. shares while 6.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.32%. There are 6.01% institutions holding the Top Ships Inc. stock share, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.57% of the shares, roughly 55555.0 TOPS shares worth $48832.0.

Ancora Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 28856.0 shares worth $25364.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 2008.0 shares estimated at $1536.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.