Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.97 million Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.31 changing hands around $2.48 or 31.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $278.71M. TRHC’s last price was a premium, traded about 11.54% off its 52-week high of $9.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 69.45% up since then. When we look at Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77540.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.29K.

Analysts gave the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TRHC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Instantly TRHC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 28.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.37 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 31.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 108.38%, with the 5-day performance at 28.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is 32.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.38, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TRHC’s forecast low is $6.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 66.37% over the past 6 months, a 24.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. will rise 92.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.87 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $91.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $72.6 million and $74.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 07.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.10% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares while 70.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.43%. There are 70.70% institutions holding the Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock share, with Indaba Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 24.29% of the shares, roughly 6.52 million TRHC shares worth $36.46 million.

Repertoire Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.55% or 1.76 million shares worth $9.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $4.09 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $1.6 million.