T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.84 changed hands at -$0.15 or -7.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.25M. IDAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -435.33% off its 52-week high of $9.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 58.15% up since then. When we look at T Stamp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Analysts gave the T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IDAI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. T Stamp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Instantly IDAI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 121.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.9000 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -7.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.51%, with the 5-day performance at 121.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) is 64.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11330.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IDAI’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -171.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -171.74% for it to hit the projected low.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $620k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that T Stamp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.08 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for T Stamp Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.30%.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 14.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.80% of T Stamp Inc. shares while 1.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.69%. There are 1.22% institutions holding the T Stamp Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.75% of the shares, roughly 50334.0 IDAI shares worth $0.13 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 14471.0 shares worth $37190.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 14367.0 shares estimated at $34559.0 under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 14448.0 shares worth around $46558.0.