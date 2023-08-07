Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.19. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $6.75 changed hands at -$0.33 or -4.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $163.96M. LBPHâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -52.44% off its 52-week high of $10.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.70, which suggests the last value was 60.0% up since then. When we look at Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 59700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 116.01K.

Analysts gave the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LBPH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

Instantly LBPH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.71 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -4.66% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 107.06%, with the 5-day performance at -6.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) is -5.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LBPHâ€™s forecast low is $11.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -270.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -62.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 34.46% over the past 6 months, a 10.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 4.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.80%.

LBPH Dividends

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.06% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 79.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.58%. There are 79.40% institutions holding the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.11% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million LBPH shares worth $11.63 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.45% or 2.35 million shares worth $9.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.25 million shares estimated at $6.33 million under it, the former controlled 6.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 4.23% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $4.4 million.