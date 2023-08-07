Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 2.02 million Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.92. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.80 changing hands around $0.67 or 31.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $134.09M. SQNSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -48.21% off its 52-week high of $4.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 33.57% up since then. When we look at Sequans Communications S.A.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 95420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 80.84K.

Analysts gave the Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SQNS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sequans Communications S.A.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) trade information

Instantly SQNS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.82 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 31.46% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.66%, with the 5-day performance at 19.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) is 25.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48790.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SQNSâ€™s forecast low is $3.00 with $9.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -248.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sequans Communications S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -13.58% over the past 6 months, a -216.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sequans Communications S.A. will fall -500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sequans Communications S.A.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $12 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.2 million and $15.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Sequans Communications S.A. earnings to increase by 64.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.35% per year.

SQNS Dividends

Sequans Communications S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.38% of Sequans Communications S.A. shares while 66.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.08%. There are 66.97% institutions holding the Sequans Communications S.A. stock share, with B. Riley Asset Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.71% of the shares, roughly 5.2 million SQNS shares worth $10.41 million.

Lynrock Lake LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 4.74 million shares worth $9.49 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.42 million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 27659.0 shares worth around $55318.0.