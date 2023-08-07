Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 11.42 million Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.02 changed hands at -$0.61 or -37.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $312.00M. RBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -882.35% off its 52-week high of $10.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 75.49% up since then. When we look at Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Instantly RBT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7300 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -37.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.70%, with the 5-day performance at 36.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) is 188.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $175.78 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $190.09 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Rubicon Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 58.90%.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.49% of Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares while 82.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 226.41%. There are 82.66% institutions holding the Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock share, with Palantir Technologies Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.68% of the shares, roughly 8.94 million RBT shares worth $5.87 million.

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.77% or 8.24 million shares worth $3.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 75476.0 shares worth around $75045.0.