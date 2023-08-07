ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 4.22 million ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $2.79 changed hands at -$0.3 or -9.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.79M. RETO’s last price was a discount, traded about -373.12% off its 52-week high of $13.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 64.16% up since then. When we look at ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 806.32K.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Instantly RETO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.62 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -9.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.95%, with the 5-day performance at 23.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is 144.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19070.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.20%. The 2023 estimates are for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 49.40%.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.57% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares while 2.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.11%. There are 2.59% institutions holding the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 21510.0 RETO shares worth $60012.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 2243.0 shares worth $6257.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. With 22427.0 shares estimated at $62571.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 808.0 shares worth around $2254.0.