Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at $0.0 or 3.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.60M. PIRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -756.52% off its 52-week high of $1.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 30.43% up since then. When we look at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Analysts gave the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PIRS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Instantly PIRS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2470 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.40%, with the 5-day performance at 7.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is 33.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PIRS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2943.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2943.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.07% over the past 6 months, a -51.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -38.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.02 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.7 million and $5.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -62.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 36.70%.

PIRS Dividends

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.98% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 67.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.89%. There are 67.92% institutions holding the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Lynx1 Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.62% of the shares, roughly 7.07 million PIRS shares worth $1.66 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 5.08 million shares worth $1.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.87 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $84139.0.