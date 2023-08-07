Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 2.4 million Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at $0.01 or 3.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.50M. NEPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2776.92% off its 52-week high of $3.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 677.31K.

Analysts gave the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NEPT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Instantly NEPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1340 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 3.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.70%, with the 5-day performance at 1.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is -21.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEPT’s forecast low is $21.94 with $21.94 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16776.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16776.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.51% over the past 6 months, a 66.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 67.10%.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.01% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares while 32.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.25%. There are 32.26% institutions holding the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.49% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million NEPT shares worth $0.29 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.84% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 47284.0 shares estimated at $34479.0 under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 8966.0 shares worth around $4841.0.