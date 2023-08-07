Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.28 changed hands at -$0.41 or -4.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.63B. NVTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.26% off its 52-week high of $11.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.11, which suggests the last value was 66.49% up since then. When we look at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Analysts gave the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NVTS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.90 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 164.39%, with the 5-day performance at -12.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is -9.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NVTS’s forecast low is $8.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 60.00% over the past 6 months, a 10.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation earnings to increase by 139.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 14.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.52% of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares while 23.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.94%. There are 23.82% institutions holding the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Capricorn Investment Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.58% of the shares, roughly 9.62 million NVTS shares worth $70.3 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.53% or 4.37 million shares worth $31.94 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Baron Discovery Fund. With 2.9 million shares estimated at $18.82 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $9.65 million.