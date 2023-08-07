Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.54 million Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $0.07 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.28M. NAVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -828.57% off its 52-week high of $0.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07. When we look at Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.67 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) trade information

Instantly NAVB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0890 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -4.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.81%, with the 5-day performance at -24.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) is -28.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.30%.

NAVB Dividends

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.43% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 1.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.46%. There are 1.59% institutions holding the Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Allred Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million NAVB shares worth $27033.0.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.82% or 0.29 million shares worth $74525.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $83354.0 under it, the former controlled 1.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $58063.0.