NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.38 million NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $6.01 changed hands at $0.54 or 9.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.22B. NAAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.65% off its 52-week high of $12.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.75, which suggests the last value was 54.24% up since then. When we look at NaaS Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 771.14K.

Analysts gave the NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NAAS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NaaS Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Instantly NAAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.05 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 9.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.50%, with the 5-day performance at 5.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) is 19.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NAAS’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -116.31% for it to hit the projected low.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $55.03 million and $40.34 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.30%. The 2023 estimates are for NaaS Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -227.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.57% per year.

NAAS Dividends

NaaS Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of NaaS Technology Inc. shares while 4.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.16%. There are 4.16% institutions holding the NaaS Technology Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.43% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million NAAS shares worth $23.32 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 63136.0 shares worth $0.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 2.19 million shares estimated at $23.32 million under it, the former controlled 4.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 9484.0 shares worth around $45238.0.