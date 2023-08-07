Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 119.36 million Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.05. With the company’s per share price at $1.98 changed hands at $1.47 or 284.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.55M. MF’s last price was a discount, traded about -267.68% off its 52-week high of $7.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 79.29% up since then. When we look at Missfresh Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 437.54K.

Analysts gave the Missfresh Limited (MF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Missfresh Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Instantly MF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 286.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.5000 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 284.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.24%, with the 5-day performance at 286.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) is 287.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71560.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MF’s forecast low is $26.66 with $26.66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1246.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1246.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $263.23 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Missfresh Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $303.86 million.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Missfresh Limited shares while 3.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.61%. There are 3.61% institutions holding the Missfresh Limited stock share, with HRT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million MF shares worth $0.31 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 23779.0 shares worth $11889.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.