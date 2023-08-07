Markforged Holding Corporation Is Forecast To Drop -54.64% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $1.94 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $382.90M. MKFG’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.01% off its 52-week high of $3.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 63.4% up since then. When we look at Markforged Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MKFG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Markforged Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2900 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.24%, with the 5-day performance at -12.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is 71.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MKFG’s forecast low is $1.70 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Markforged Holding Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.01% over the past 6 months, a 16.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Markforged Holding Corporation will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.28 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Markforged Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $26.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.23 million and $25.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Markforged Holding Corporation earnings to decrease by -475.10%.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.99% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares while 67.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.92%. There are 67.28% institutions holding the Markforged Holding Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.82% of the shares, roughly 21.25 million MKFG shares worth $25.71 million.

Senvest Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.79% or 17.26 million shares worth $16.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. With 11.26 million shares estimated at $10.79 million under it, the former controlled 5.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 4.37 million shares worth around $4.19 million.