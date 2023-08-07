Let’s Jump Into The UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.07 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $646.15M. TIGR’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.26% off its 52-week high of $5.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.31, which suggests the last value was 43.24% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TIGR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.60 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.35%, with the 5-day performance at -8.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 41.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -25.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TIGR’s forecast low is $2.80 with $4.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.2% for it to hit the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UP Fintech Holding Limited will rise 126.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -69.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.65 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that UP Fintech Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $44.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.48 million and $55.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.10%. The 2023 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -115.10%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 05 and September 11.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.46% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 4.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.24%. There are 4.67% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.31% of the shares, roughly 2.02 million TIGR shares worth $6.74 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 1.15 million shares worth $3.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $3.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.51 million.