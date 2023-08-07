Letâ€™s Dive Into The Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 1.27 million Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.70. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $23.24 changing hands around $0.89 or 3.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.45B. SPRâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -65.88% off its 52-week high of $38.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.60, which suggests the last value was 11.36% up since then. When we look at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Analysts gave the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended SPR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Instantly SPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -26.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 31.99 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 3.98% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.49%, with the 5-day performance at -26.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is -20.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPRâ€™s forecast low is $22.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -72.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -32.50% over the past 6 months, a 9.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.50%.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares while 91.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.82%. There are 91.07% institutions holding the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.61% of the shares, roughly 10.11 million SPR shares worth $349.1 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.83% or 8.24 million shares worth $284.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.06 million shares estimated at $120.28 million under it, the former controlled 3.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.05% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million shares worth around $94.73 million.