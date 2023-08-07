Is United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session, 0.39 million United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.56. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $32.59 changed hands at -$1.17 or -3.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.43B. USMâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -7.39% off its 52-week high of $35.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.79, which suggests the last value was 57.69% up since then. When we look at United States Cellular Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 503.82K.

Analysts gave the United States Cellular Corporation (USM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended USM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. United States Cellular Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) trade information

Instantly USM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 84.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 35.00 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -3.47% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.31%, with the 5-day performance at 84.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) is 75.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -35.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, USMâ€™s forecast low is $16.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a 11.02% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.91% for it to hit the projected low.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United States Cellular Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 35.17% over the past 6 months, a 40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United States Cellular Corporation will fall -20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $993.21 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that United States Cellular Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.02 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.03 billion and $1.03 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2023 estimates are for United States Cellular Corporation earnings to decrease by -80.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.80% per year.

USM Dividends

United States Cellular Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.44% of United States Cellular Corporation shares while 28.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.01%. There are 28.42% institutions holding the United States Cellular Corporation stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.78% of the shares, roughly 2.47 million USM shares worth $81.03 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.87% or 1.48 million shares worth $48.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $27.69 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $15.12 million.