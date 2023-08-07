Is Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 36.95 million Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at $0.03 or 11.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.60M. POL’s last price was a discount, traded about -582.61% off its 52-week high of $1.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 26.09% up since then. When we look at Polished.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) trade information

Instantly POL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -63.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6799 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 11.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.36%, with the 5-day performance at -63.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) is -49.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.94 days.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Polished.com Inc. will fall -90.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Polished.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $120 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 87.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Polished.com Inc. earnings to decrease by -58.80%.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.57% of Polished.com Inc. shares while 28.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.60%. There are 28.59% institutions holding the Polished.com Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.10% of the shares, roughly 5.37 million POL shares worth $2.79 million.

Praetorian Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.67% or 4.92 million shares worth $2.56 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.68 million shares estimated at $2.13 million under it, the former controlled 3.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $0.85 million.