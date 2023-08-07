Is Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $5.73 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $55.01M. MSGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -763.87% off its 52-week high of $49.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 64.92% up since then. When we look at Motorsport Games Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 474.67K.

Analysts gave the Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MSGM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Motorsport Games Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.91.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

Instantly MSGM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 73.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.71 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.07%, with the 5-day performance at 73.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) is 41.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10400.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MSGM’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 12.74% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Motorsport Games Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.04% over the past 6 months, a 82.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Motorsport Games Inc. will rise 69.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.43 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Motorsport Games Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.01 million and $1.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 152.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Motorsport Games Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.40%.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.93% of Motorsport Games Inc. shares while 2.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.55%. There are 2.05% institutions holding the Motorsport Games Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.65% of the shares, roughly 17678.0 MSGM shares worth $0.1 million.

Alliancebernstein L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 12216.0 shares worth $69631.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 1876.0 shares estimated at $17071.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 564.0 shares worth around $5132.0.