Is Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.29 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.30M. LTRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -186.21% off its 52-week high of $0.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 72.41% up since then. When we look at Lottery.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Analysts gave the Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LTRY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lottery.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Instantly LTRY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 41.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.32%, with the 5-day performance at 41.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) is 43.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LTRY’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4727.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4727.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 138.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.28 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lottery.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $46.08 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Lottery.com Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.10%.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 16.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.49% of Lottery.com Inc. shares while 7.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.73%. There are 7.72% institutions holding the Lottery.com Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.54% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million LTRY shares worth $0.36 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.00% or 0.51 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $80898.0.