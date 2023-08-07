Is Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.33 changed hands at -$0.23 or -4.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $302.05M. IREN’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.22% off its 52-week high of $8.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 80.86% up since then. When we look at Iris Energy Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Analysts gave the Iris Energy Limited (IREN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IREN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Iris Energy Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Instantly IREN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.53 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -4.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 326.40%, with the 5-day performance at -19.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) is -20.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IREN’s forecast low is $8.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -350.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -50.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Iris Energy Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 137.42% over the past 6 months, a 66.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.13 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Iris Energy Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.18 million and $13.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 152.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Iris Energy Limited earnings to decrease by -834.40%.