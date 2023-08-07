Is Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 42.0 million Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.52M. IDEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -733.33% off its 52-week high of $0.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.02, which suggests the last value was 77.78% up since then. When we look at Ideanomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.23 million.

Analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IDEX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Instantly IDEX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0980 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.18%, with the 5-day performance at 7.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is -0.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 74.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $243.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IDEX’s forecast low is $243.10 with $243.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -270011.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -270011.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 292.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ideanomics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $82.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.39 million and $9.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 232.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 755.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Ideanomics Inc. earnings to increase by 11.10%.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 07 and September 11.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.61% of Ideanomics Inc. shares while 2.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.77%. There are 2.51% institutions holding the Ideanomics Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.35% of the shares, roughly 10.59 million IDEX shares worth $0.95 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.36% or 2.8 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. With 7.94 million shares estimated at $0.71 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 2.8 million shares worth around $0.25 million.