Is Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 4.01 million Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.71. With the company’s per share price at $2.46 changed hands at -$0.09 or -3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $324.30M. EOSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -130.08% off its 52-week high of $5.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 61.38% up since then. When we look at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.40 million.

Analysts gave the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EOSE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $ESCO Technologies Inc.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.89 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.22%, with the 5-day performance at 8.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -38.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EOSE’s forecast low is $2.50 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -428.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 84.96% over the past 6 months, a 52.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.