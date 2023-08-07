Is American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 21.07 million American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $10.31 changed hands at $0.71 or 7.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $290.64M. AMSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.48% off its 52-week high of $17.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.20, which suggests the last value was 68.96% up since then. When we look at American Superconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Analysts gave the American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMSC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Superconductor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

Instantly AMSC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.37 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 7.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 180.16%, with the 5-day performance at 4.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is 70.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMSC’s forecast low is $7.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.1% for it to hit the projected low.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Superconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 92.35% over the past 6 months, a 64.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Superconductor Corporation will rise 36.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.75 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that American Superconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $30.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.68 million and $25.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.10%. The 2023 estimates are for American Superconductor Corporation earnings to decrease by -78.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.55% of American Superconductor Corporation shares while 45.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.26%. There are 45.58% institutions holding the American Superconductor Corporation stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.38% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million AMSC shares worth $12.45 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.99% or 1.81 million shares worth $8.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $4.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $2.52 million.