IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 3.58 million IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.17. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.20M. IRNTâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -2000.0% off its 52-week high of $2.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at IronNet Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.70 million.

Analysts gave the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 5.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IRNT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IronNet Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1800 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -6.55% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.78%, with the 5-day performance at 4.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is -34.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IRNTâ€™s forecast low is $0.15 with $0.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -15.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.38% for it to hit the projected low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IronNet Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -66.58% over the past 6 months, a 62.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IronNet Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $6.3 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.61 million and $6.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for IronNet Inc. earnings to increase by 64.80%.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 12 and September 18.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.29% of IronNet Inc. shares while 29.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.62%. There are 29.61% institutions holding the IronNet Inc. stock share, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.37% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million IRNT shares worth $0.76 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.52% or 3.93 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.89 million shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $0.17 million.