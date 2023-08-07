Investors Could Make -5788.89% On Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.99 million Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -7.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.80M. MOBQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -2644.44% off its 52-week high of $2.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 55.56% up since then. When we look at Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.51 million.

Analysts gave the Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MOBQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Instantly MOBQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1000 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -7.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.18%, with the 5-day performance at 10.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) is -20.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 67190.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOBQ’s forecast low is $5.30 with $5.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5788.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5788.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 82.90%.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.