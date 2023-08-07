Investor Confidence Inclines As Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED) Shares Gain $0.01

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.64 changing hands around $0.01 or 2.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.89M. RMED’s current price is a discount, trading about -1640.62% off its 52-week high of $11.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 4.69% up since then. When we look at Ra Medical Systems Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 60510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 258.65K.

Analysts gave the Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RMED as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ra Medical Systems Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Instantly RMED is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6800 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.10%, with the 5-day performance at 1.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) is -14.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RMED’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -993.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -993.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ra Medical Systems Inc will rise 97.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 98.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13,685.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ra Medical Systems Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $680k.

The 2023 estimates are for Ra Medical Systems Inc earnings to increase by 90.40%.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.85% of Ra Medical Systems Inc shares while 11.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.42%. There are 11.00% institutions holding the Ra Medical Systems Inc stock share, with Spire Wealth Management the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 20765.0 RMED shares worth $0.12 million.

Clear Street Markets, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 4000.0 shares worth $23960.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 4346.0 shares estimated at $26032.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.