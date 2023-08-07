Investing In IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.99 changing hands around $0.11 or 5.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.05M. IOBT’s current price is a discount, trading about -135.18% off its 52-week high of $4.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 21.61% up since then. When we look at IO Biotech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 54890.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.67K.

Analysts gave the IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IOBT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IO Biotech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) trade information

Instantly IOBT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 5.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.48%, with the 5-day performance at 8.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) is 10.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IOBT’s forecast low is $11.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -653.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -452.76% for it to hit the projected low.

IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IO Biotech Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.30% over the past 6 months, a -10.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IO Biotech Inc. will fall -3.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.40% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for IO Biotech Inc. earnings to increase by 4.70%.

IOBT Dividends

IO Biotech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.40% of IO Biotech Inc. shares while 77.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.17%. There are 77.85% institutions holding the IO Biotech Inc. stock share, with Novo Holdings A/S the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.38% of the shares, roughly 3.28 million IOBT shares worth $6.15 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.47% or 3.02 million shares worth $5.65 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 1.08 million shares estimated at $2.47 million under it, the former controlled 3.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.3 million.