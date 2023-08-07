ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.78 million ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $2.01 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $952.80M. IBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -288.06% off its 52-week high of $7.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 39.8% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.32 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -4.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.36%, with the 5-day performance at -12.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is -23.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.18 days.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 283.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $360k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunityBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14k and $35k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2,471.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.40%. The 2023 estimates are for ImmunityBio Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.70% per year.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.58% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares while 10.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.89%. There are 10.66% institutions holding the ImmunityBio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.90% of the shares, roughly 8.29 million IBRX shares worth $15.08 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.60% or 6.97 million shares worth $12.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.0 million shares estimated at $9.76 million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $12.15 million.