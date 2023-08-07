IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.47M. BACK’s current price is a discount, trading about -950.0% off its 52-week high of $1.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10. When we look at IMAC Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Analysts gave the IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BACK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IMAC Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) trade information

Instantly BACK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1237 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -9.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.37%, with the 5-day performance at -4.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) is -13.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BACK’s forecast low is $1.25 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IMAC Holdings Inc. will rise 57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IMAC Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.03 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -64.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for IMAC Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.60%.

BACK Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.08% of IMAC Holdings Inc. shares while 14.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.88%. There are 14.65% institutions holding the IMAC Holdings Inc. stock share, with Kestra Advisory Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.12% of the shares, roughly 1.69 million BACK shares worth $0.24 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.15% or 1.04 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $23401.0.