Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 2.41 million Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.28 changed hands at -$1.81 or -7.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.19B. IEP’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.94% off its 52-week high of $55.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.03, which suggests the last value was 22.55% up since then. When we look at Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) trade information

Instantly IEP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -32.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.58 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -7.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.05%, with the 5-day performance at -32.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) is -19.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IEP’s forecast low is $43.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -84.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Icahn Enterprises L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.94% over the past 6 months, a 117.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Icahn Enterprises L.P. will rise 161.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 175.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.66 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.8 billion and $2.77 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Icahn Enterprises L.P. earnings to increase by 75.60%.

IEP Dividends

Icahn Enterprises L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06. The 34.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 8.00. It is important to note, however, that the 34.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.