iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 6.52 million iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at $0.17 or 35.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.30M. IBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2364.18% off its 52-week high of $16.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 46.27% up since then. When we look at iBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 450.44K.

Analysts gave the iBio Inc. (IBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IBIO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iBio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Instantly IBIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7994 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 35.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.44%, with the 5-day performance at 32.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is 14.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBIO’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.25% for it to hit the projected low.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iBio Inc. will fall -173.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -79.00% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that iBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $200k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $168k and $1.94 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -89.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.40%. The 2023 estimates are for iBio Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.70%.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.20% of iBio Inc. shares while 10.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.05%. There are 10.81% institutions holding the iBio Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.13% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million IBIO shares worth $1.09 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.09% or 0.52 million shares worth $1.08 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.16 million.