GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 3.57 million GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $9.12 changed hands at $0.51 or 5.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.42B. GDRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.71% off its 52-week high of $10.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.82, which suggests the last value was 58.11% up since then. When we look at GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended GDRX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.37 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 5.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 95.71%, with the 5-day performance at 35.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 74.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.79, meaning bulls need a downside of -34.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GDRX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.18% for it to hit the projected low.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GoodRx Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.02% over the past 6 months, a -16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $186.82 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $192.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $191.8 million and $185.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.10%. The 2023 estimates are for GoodRx Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.60% per year.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.85% of GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares while 63.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.99%. There are 63.14% institutions holding the GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.07% of the shares, roughly 8.37 million GDRX shares worth $52.34 million.

Silver Lake Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 3.53 million shares worth $22.08 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.33 million shares estimated at $10.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $8.41 million.