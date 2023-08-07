fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 61.81 million fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.43. With the company’s per share price at $3.16 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $936.81M. FUBO’s last price was a discount, traded about -157.59% off its 52-week high of $8.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 69.62% up since then. When we look at fuboTV Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.59 million.

Analysts gave the fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FUBO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. fuboTV Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Instantly FUBO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.87 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 81.61%, with the 5-day performance at 12.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is 57.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FUBO’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.06% for it to hit the projected low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the fuboTV Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.95% over the past 6 months, a 52.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for fuboTV Inc. will rise 50.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $302.11 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that fuboTV Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $295.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $221.89 million and $213.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.90%. The 2023 estimates are for fuboTV Inc. earnings to increase by 9.00%.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.34% of fuboTV Inc. shares while 32.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.68%. There are 32.55% institutions holding the fuboTV Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.96% of the shares, roughly 17.38 million FUBO shares worth $21.03 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 14.91 million shares worth $18.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.08 million shares estimated at $10.58 million under it, the former controlled 12.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 10.09% of the shares, roughly 4.78 million shares worth around $8.32 million.