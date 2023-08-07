Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Shares Inclined By 62.85% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 43.82 million Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.33 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $496.34M. FFIE’s last price was a discount, traded about -918.18% off its 52-week high of $3.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 54.55% up since then. When we look at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 51.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.43 million.

Analysts gave the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FFIE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3485 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.19%, with the 5-day performance at 26.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 62.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 253.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FFIE’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2930.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2930.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will rise 81.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.20% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.75 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $14 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. earnings to increase by 12.00%.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.80% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares while 7.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.84%. There are 7.89% institutions holding the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.45% of the shares, roughly 34.93 million FFIE shares worth $12.37 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 25.17 million shares worth $8.91 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.15 million shares estimated at $1.79 million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 4.63 million shares worth around $2.46 million.