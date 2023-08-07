EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $2.10 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.22 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.19B. EQRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -172.52% off its 52-week high of $6.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.58, which suggests the last value was 28.83% up since then. When we look at EQRx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.24 million.

Analysts gave the EQRx Inc. (EQRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EQRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EQRx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 30.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.28 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.55%, with the 5-day performance at 30.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is 16.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.10, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EQRX’s forecast low is $2.10 with $2.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 5.41% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.41% for it to hit the projected low.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQRx Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.71% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EQRx Inc. will rise 23.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for EQRx Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.30%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 08.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.14% of EQRx Inc. shares while 68.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.80%. There are 68.24% institutions holding the EQRx Inc. stock share, with Alphabet Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.78% of the shares, roughly 47.68 million EQRX shares worth $105.84 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.11% or 39.53 million shares worth $87.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.43 million shares estimated at $23.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 9.0 million shares worth around $19.97 million.