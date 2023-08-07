Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.46 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.11M. ENVB’s current price is a discount, trading about -247.15% off its 52-week high of $8.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 47.15% up since then. When we look at Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 55080.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Analysts gave the Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENVB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Instantly ENVB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.95 on Friday, 08/04/23 subtracted -1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.09%, with the 5-day performance at -10.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is -17.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20960.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ENVB’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -184.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -184.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Enveric Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 87.50%.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 14.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.59% of Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares while 10.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.56%. There are 10.98% institutions holding the Enveric Biosciences Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.88% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million ENVB shares worth $0.24 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 29578.0 shares worth $49223.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 6.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 14425.0 shares worth around $30004.0.