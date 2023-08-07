DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.47 million DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at $0.1 or 24.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.48M. DRTT’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.89% off its 52-week high of $1.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 62.26% up since then. When we look at DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 283.04K.

Analysts gave the DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DRTT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) trade information

Instantly DRTT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 108.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5950 on Friday, 08/04/23 added 24.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares 5-day performance at 108.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) is 129.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DRTT’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -277.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -277.36% for it to hit the projected low.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will rise 72.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.12 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $46.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.7 million and $46.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. earnings to increase by 65.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

DRTT Dividends

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.74% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. shares while 47.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.91%. There are 47.05% institutions holding the DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stock share, with 22NW, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 16.89% of the shares, roughly 17.46 million DRTT shares worth $9.3 million.

MAK Capital One LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.14% or 5.32 million shares worth $2.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd. With 3.91 million shares estimated at $2.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $66901.0.